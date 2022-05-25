The Mumbai Police on Wednesday solved a 'Lost and Found' case after a man identified as Bhanulal Jain forgot his phone in a rickshaw while traveling from Vidya Vihar to Jama Masjid. Officers and staff from Kurla police station quickly sprung into action and immediately checked the cameras on the spot. They searched for the rickshaw driver and handed over the phone to the complainant.

Check tweet:

Bhanulal Jain had forgotten his phone in a rickshaw while traveling from Vidya Vihar to Jama Masjid. Kurla Ps. officers & staff immediately checked the cameras on the spot, searched for the rickshaw driver and handed over the phone to Complainant.#Mumbai_Police#Lost&Found pic.twitter.com/ejphnxxBF6 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)