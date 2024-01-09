The bustling metropolis of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar may witness rains in the next 24-36 hours. According to an X user @rushikesh_agre_, who keeps track of weather activities over MMR, the latest forecast expects to witness some rain on the Konkan coast in the latter half of the day. The meteorological anomaly is attributed to a seasonal cycle, ushering in severe cold and characteristic weather conditions across Maharashtra. Maharashtra: Residents Wake Up to Dense Fog With Low Visibility in Mumbai and Thane, Pics and Videos Surface.

Mumbai Rains News Update

Cloud cover over Mumbai, Thane, Palghar: ☁️ Folks, as expected we're observing cloudy weather this afternoon. More cloud cover is likely for a few more hours, and will get light rain in #Mumbai Suburbs and & City in isolated places this evening/night. More updates on this soon… https://t.co/0qObtBdcab pic.twitter.com/L7omCWnEgM — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) January 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)