Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy spell on Saturday morning as light rainfall lashed several parts of the city. Several netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of rainfall in Mumbai as the maximum city witnessed the first rains of the monsoon. Soon, #MumbaiRains started to trend on Twitter. According to a Twitter handle, the onset of the monsoon has been delayed over Mumbai. Monsoon will see its onset over Mumbai between the 15th to 17th of June. Mumbai Rains Today Photos & Videos Go Viral: Mumbaikars Wake Up To Light Rains and Overcast Skies on Friday, Express Excitement Online.

Monsoon Begins in Mumbai

Hoping It Rains in Mumbai Today

Hoping it rains in Mumbai today. Grey clouds and a very blue sky. (Picture from AM cardio, forgot how nice it is to sweat first thing 🫠✨🚀) pic.twitter.com/y7H3zLrVf2 — Bani J⚡️ (@bani_j) June 3, 2023

Chances of Isolated Light Rains

Chances of isolated light rains tomorrow morning at some places of #mmr till 11:30am#mumbairains — SkyWatch Weather India 🇮🇳 (@SkyWatchUpdates) June 2, 2023

Mumbai looks so beautiful without pollution !!

Mumbai looks so beautiful without pollution !! Pics taken today morning from my Bedroom . #Mumbai #SaturdayMorning pic.twitter.com/G5DLdfV4Zs — Gaurav Agnihotri (@Gaurav81184) June 3, 2023

Happy To See Clouds Starting To Gather Over Mumbai

Happy to see clouds starting to gather over #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/WioAEQ3wdi — Aditya (@adifyi) June 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)