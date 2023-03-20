Shiv Sena workers brutally beat up a BJP office bearer on Sunday (March 19). The incident was recorded on CCTV footage. A gang of boys riding bikes reached to a location where the BJP office-bearer was sitting and entered inside. Later, these men were seen holding sticks to hit. Although Shiv Sena and BJP have formed an alliance to form the Maharashtra state government, However recently, former Shiv Sena workers Bhibhishan Vaare and Navnath Navadkar have left the party and joined BJP. According to HT's report, the police have arrested at least seven Shiv Sena workers. Mumbai: Sheetal Mhatre Chased by Two Bike-Borne Men, Shiv Sena Leader Files Complaint at Dadar Police Station.

Shiv Sena Members Beat BJP Office Bearer

