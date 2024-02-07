An elderly man died after he fell into an open drain in Sawant Marg, behind Dahisar Borivali Railway bridge, early on Wednesday morning. The Mumbai Fire Brigade reached the spot around 1:50 am and rescued the man from the nullah. He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, but the doctors declared him dead at 4:15 am. More details are awaited. Mumbai: Boat From Kuwait With Three Persons Onboard Enters Indian Waters, Vessel Seized by Indian Navy (Watch Video).

Elderly Man Dies After Falling Into Open Drain

Maharashtra | A person (65) fell in an open Nullaha in Sawant Marg, behind Dahisar Borivali Railway bridge at around 1:50 am today. The person was rescued and taken to Shatabdi Hospital but the doctors declared him dead at 4:15 am: Mumbai Fire Brigade — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

