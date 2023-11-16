A 38-year-old man has been arrested on Wednesday, November 15, on charges of allegedly raping a female doctor and later engaging in blackmail in Mumbai. Last week, the woman filed a complaint at the Gamdevi police station in South Mumbai, according to an official statement. The complainant informed the police that the accused had developed a friendship with her during badminton sessions at a club in the Tardeo area. During this period, the woman was not residing with her husband due to domestic issues. When they met at a club in the Marine Drive area, the accused allegedly spiked her drink. He then accompanied her to her house in a car, where they had some wine. While she was under the influence of alcohol, he raped her. In October, he asked her for money. At first she obliged, but later when she refused, the accused threatened to send her videos, images and chats to her husband and friends. The man has been arrested. Bihar Shocker: To Have Son, Father Rapes Two Daughters for Years on Advice of 'Tantrik'; Sorcerer Also Sexually Assaults Minors.

Mumbai Crime

