On Monday, a youth was caught on camera assaulting a physically challenged hawker in Mumbai's Mira Bhayandar. The attacker was intervened and stopped by the passers-by. One recorded the act on their mobile camera and posted it on Twitter. An FIR was registered against the youth under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Bhayandar police arrested him. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Thrashed With Sticks Over Land Dispute in Jaunpur, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Physically Challenged Hawker Thrashed by Youth:

#FIR done on accused named#Jesan_Dsouza resident of Bhayandar(W). THANKS TO #MBVV_Police Special Thanks to SPI MB Patil for promt action. *We can't and must not tolerate such #inhuman act in a civil society. Attacking a disable person is #Barbaric. pic.twitter.com/AwU1YvFNHT — Amit R Tiwari (@NBT_AMIT) May 2, 2023

