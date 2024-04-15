If local weather reports are to be believed, Mumbai is all set to experience a scorching heatwave in the upcoming days as Mumbai's temperature is likely to rise. According to reports, the city will likely witness an intense heatwave from Sunday, April 14, to Wednesday, April 17, with the temperatures soaring to 40 degrees Celsius and above. This week has also been touted as the "Hottest week of April 2024". The reports also stated that Mumbai would witness its first 40-degree Celsius temperature of the season on Tuesday, April 16. A local weather expert on X said, "Mumbai will face its worst-ever weather in the next 72 hours". The user also said the temperatures would likely cross 38-39 degrees Celsius in Santacruz, 42 degrees Celsius in Thane, 41 degrees Celsius in Navi Mumbai and 43 degr ees Celsius in Kalyan. With an intense heatwave warning for Mumbai, it is best advised to avoid going out in the sun between 11 am and 4 pm to mitigate the risk of heat-related illnesses. Heatwave in Mumbai: How To Survive Hot Weather? Six Easy Hacks To Keep Yourself Cool in Sweltering Summer Heat.

Heatwave Warning for Mumbai

Respite from heat may be seen from Wednesday onwards, drop in max. temperatures is expected. — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) April 15, 2024

