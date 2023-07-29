Mumbai Police on Saturday said that they have beefed up security outside the Chabad house (one of the targets of the 26/11 terror attack) in Colaba after a Google image of the Chabad house was recovered from the two accused arrested for planning an attack in Rajasthan. The duo, identified as Mohd Imran Mohd Yunus Khan and Mohd Yunus Mohd Yakub Saki, were arrested from Pune a few days ago by the Maharashtra ATS. The anti-terror agency was probing the case, and during the same investigation, police got the Google image of Chabad House from them. Maharashtra ATS Arrests One Person in Pune for Giving Shelter to Suspected Terrorists.

Security Beefed Outside Chabad House

