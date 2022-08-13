A special Traffic Advisory has been issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) in view of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Run' organized on 14th August 2022. The motive is to avoid any sort of inconvenience amongst the commuters as the traffic might get heavily affected as per the guidelines of the government & the events.

Check MTP's Tweet:

In view of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Run' orgainsed on 14th August 2022, to celebrate the 75 glorious years of Independence, special traffic advisory has been issued to avoid any inconvenience to the communters. #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/XAeFReSPQg — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 13, 2022

