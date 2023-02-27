A major tragedy was averted at Nallasopara railway station in Mumbai where a Railway Protection Force (RPF) head constable saved a man who attempted suicide on the railway tracks. The video was shared on Twitter by RPF India. "Suicide is never the answer,your life is valuable and there are people who care about you," wrote RPF while sharing the video. Viral Video: Alert RPF Head Constable Saves Life of Woman Who Falls While Trying To Board Local Train at Borivali Station.

RPF Constable Saves Man From Committing Suicide:

#RPF Head constable Rao Saheb prevented a tragedy by saving a person from committing suicide on the railway tracks at Nallasopara. Suicide is never the answer,your life is valuable and there are people who care about you.#MissionJeewanRaksha #SuicideAwareness #WeServeAndProtect pic.twitter.com/WjeMNsprF3 — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) February 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)