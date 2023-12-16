In order to facilitate the participants of the Jio Mumbai Cyclothon 2023, the Western Railway will be operating two special local train services on Sunday, December 17. According to a recent tweet by Divisional Railway Manager (Mumbai Division of Western Railway), “The first train will depart from Virar at 01:30, and the second train will depart at 03:00. The trains will arrive at Bandra at 2:42 and 04:12 hrs respectively.” As per the Western Railway, "Participants will be allowed to take their bicycles on these local trains." Meanwhile, the Jio Mumbai cyclothon rally is being organised in the jurisdiction of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Traffic Division in the city. Mumbai Traffic Update: Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Diversions in Bandra, BKC and Worli for Jio Mumbai Cyclothon on December 17, Check Route Details.

Two Special Local Trains to Run Between Virar and Bandra

On 17th December 2023, two special slow local trains will run between Virar and Bandra for the convenience of participants of the Jio Mumbai Sustainability Cyclothon. The first train will depart from Virar at 01:30, and the second train will depart at 03:00. The trains will… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) December 15, 2023

