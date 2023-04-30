The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a nowcast warning for Mumbai and its neighbouring areas. The weather agency said that light to Moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during the next 3 to 4 hours. The development comes after Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy day for the second day in April as unseasonal rains continue to last the city. Mumbai Rains Today! Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm Lash Parts of City, Mumbaikars Share Pics and Videos of Unseasonal Downpour in April.

Light to Moderate Spells of Rain Very Likely To Occur

Light to Moderate spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane & Palghar during next 3-4 hours: Nowcast warning issued by IMD at 10am — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

