In an unfortunate incident that took place in Mumbai, a teenager reportedly fractured his leg in a trampoline incident in the city. The incident is said to have taken place at Infiniti Mall in Malad after the youth allegedly suffered a fracture as the spring of the trampoline at the Game Zone broke. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 13-second video clip shows the youth getting ready to jump onto the trampoline. However, things turn tragic as the youth ends up fracturing his leg as the spring of the trampoline in the Game Zone breaks. An FIR has been filed against the management of Infiniti Mall’s gaming zone in connection with the incident. Mumbai Rains Today Video: Andheri Subway Closed for Vehicular Movement As Heavy Downpour Causes Waterlogging, Traffic Diverted.

Youth Fractures Leg in Gaming Zone

