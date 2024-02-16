In a shocking incident in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, two young men were brutally attacked by several individuals. The attack, captured on CCTV, resulted in the death of one victim, while the other is critically injured. A terrifying video of the incident has surfaced on the internet. In the video that has surfaced, one can see two men brutally thrashing the victims lying on the street. One attacker can be seen hitting a victim with a shovel. He repeatedly hits the victim, until the poor youth shows no movement in the body. Then, the attacker goes to the other victim where he accompanies another attacker to launch an attack on the already injured man. Five suspects, including Tilakesh alias Sallu Suryavanshi, Rupesh Shukla, Shiv Shukla, Gopi Suryavanshi, and a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with the case. Horrific Murder Caught on Camera in Delhi: Teenager Stabs 17-Year-Old Boy to Death 60 Times Over Money for Biryani, Dances Next to Body; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Murder Caught on Camera in Bilaspur (Disturbing Visuals)

