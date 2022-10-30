On Sunday, Balkaur Singh, father of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala said that his son was murdered in a planned way. "Police want to show it as a gang war incident. I've sought time from DGP to hear my problems. I'll wait for a month, if nothing happens, I'll withdraw my FIR & leave the country," Singh added. Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Punjab Police Name 36 in Charge Sheet.

I’ll Withdraw My FIR & Leave the Country

