In a shocking incident, a man put his son up for sale after being harassed by moneylenders in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh (UP). The victim Rajkumar sat at Gandhi Park intersection in the city with his wife, son and daughter with a placard hanging around his neck. On the placard, the man wrote that "I have to sell my son, my son is up for sale.” A video of the family has gone viral on social media. The man was forced to sell his son for a sum ranging between Rs 6 to 8 lakh as he was trapped in a cycle of debt. He also said that he had approached the police for help, but they did not pay heed. The police have launched investigation into the incident. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bank Employee Made to Transfer Money Online Before Being Beaten to Death by Robbers in Aligarh; Seven Accused Arrested.

Son on Sale in Aligarh

In UP's Aligarh, a man reeling under debt and being allegedly harassed by his lenders sat with his family at a prominent crossing with placard hanging around his neck that read "My son is up for sale. I want to sell my son". pic.twitter.com/9HLWf1OA1L — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)