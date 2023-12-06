In a heartbreaking video that has surfaced on social media from Karnataka's Hassan district, the mahout of the fame elephant Arjuna was seen in tears after his animal companion got killed by a wild tusker during a fight. The inconsolable mahout was seen being escorted form the restricted area where the elephant died. The 64-year-old elephant Arjuna, which carried the golden howdah for eight years during Dussehra procession in Mysuru, died on Monday, December 4 during a fight with a wild elephant at the Yesalur range forest in Sakleshpura taluk of Hassan district, Karnataka. Elephant Arjuna Death: Former Golden Howdah Elephant Dies in Wild Tusker Attack, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Expresses Sorrow.

Mahout Inconsolable After Arjuna's Death:

Heartrending scenes were witnessed in Karnataka as the mahout of the deceased elephant Arjuna, who passed away in a confrontation with a wild elephant, couldn't control his tears! Arjuna had carried the golden howdah as many as 8 times during the Dussehra procession in Mysuru.… pic.twitter.com/juA7meyyFg — NewsFirst Prime (@NewsFirstprime) December 5, 2023

