Odisha health minister Naba Kisore Das, who was shot at earlier in the day, has succumbed to bullet injuries. Earlier in the day, Das, who was Odisha's Health Minister was shot at by a policeman at Gandhi Chowk near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district. After being shot at, Das was rushed to a nearby hospital and later brought to Bhubaneswar's Apollo Hospital in critical condition via an air ambulance. An eyewitness, advocate Ram Mohan Rao said that the policeman fired at the Odisha minister from point-blank range. Naba Das, Odisha Health Minister, Shot at by Assistant Police Inspector at Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda District, Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

Odisha Health Minter Succumbs to Bullet Injuries

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das succumbs to the gun shot injury. It was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury. 1/3@NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @XpressOdisha pic.twitter.com/fLDv5ZUglJ — Siba Mohanty (@Siba_TNIE) January 29, 2023

