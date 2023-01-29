Odisha health minister Naba Das was shot on his chest in Brajarajnagar of Jharsuguda district on Sunday. He was shot by an unidentified person near Gandhi Chak when he was on his way to attend an event and stepped out of his vehicle. He has been admitted to the district headquarter hospital.

Naba Das Shot At:

Das is currently admitted to district headquarters hospital of Jharsuguda — Siba Mohanty (@Siba_TNIE) January 29, 2023

Going by preliminary reports, an assistant sub inspector allegedly shot at health and family welfare minister Naba Kishore Das. The police man who used an issue revolver has been detained ⁦@NewIndianXpress⁩ ⁦@XpressOdisha⁩ ⁦@santwana99⁩ pic.twitter.com/0M9IAQ5QxM — Siba Mohanty (@Siba_TNIE) January 29, 2023

