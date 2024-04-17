Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered condolences after 10 people of a family were killed after a car drove into a stationary truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara expressway in Gujarat on Wednesday. "The road accident near Nadiad in Gujarat is very sad. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. May Lord Shri Ram rest the departed souls in His Shri Charan and give strength to their families to bear this pain," Shah wrote in Gujarati. The accident occurred near Nadiad, leading to massive traffic on the 93-kilometre-long expressway. While eight people were reportedly killed on the spot, two others died while being taken to hospital. Gujarat Road Accident: 10 Killed After Car Rams Into Truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway (Watch Video).

Nadiad Road Accident

ગુજરાતના નડિયાદ પાસે માર્ગ અકસ્માતની ધુર્ધટના ખૂબ જ દુઃખદ છે. આ દુર્ઘટનામાં જેમણે પોતાના સ્વજનોને ગુમાવ્યા છે તેમના પ્રત્યે હું મારી સંવેદના વ્યક્ત કરું છું. ભગવાન શ્રી રામ દિવંગત આત્માઓને પોતાના શ્રી ચરણોમાં સ્થાન આપે અને તેમના પરિવારજનોને આ દુઃખ સહન કરવાની શક્તિ આપે. — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) April 17, 2024

