Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, March 3, joined RJD's "Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' at Gandhi Maidan" in Patna, Bihar. Speaking at the rally, Rahul Gandhi said that whenever there is a transformation in the country, it begins from Bihar and then reaches the rest of the country. "Bihar is the political nerve centre of our country. There is an ideological war in the country. There is hatred, violence and arrogance on one side and on the other side there is love, respect and brother," he said. The Congress leader further said that the INDIA Alliance can be understood in one sentence, "Nafrat ke Bazaar mein Mohabbat ki Dukan". Rahul Gandhi Leaves for Bihar to Attend RJD’s Jan Vishwas Rally.

INDIA Alliance Can Be Understood in One Sentence

