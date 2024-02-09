Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa who is on a two-day private tour to India is all set to visit Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. While addressing the media Namal Rajapaksa said "It feels good to be in Ayodhya. It is a great privilege and honour to be in the spiritual city. We are very happy to be here". Affirming India-Sri Lanka's ties, he said that both the nations have a very strong and long-lasting cultural and religious relationship. Thanking the Indian government for helping in promotion of Sri Lanka's tourism the MP said "The Ramayana Trail is very popular in Sri Lanka. We are glad that PM Narendra Modi is promoting it among the Indians". Rajapaksa will do special darshan of Ram Lalla and participate in puja scheduled to take place at the Ram Temple in the evening of February 9. Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Visits Uttar Pradsh, Offers Prayers at Ram Temple Along With Cabinet Colleagues (See Pics and Video).

Namal Rajapaksa To Do Special Darshan of Ram Lalla:

VIDEO | Here's what Sri Lankan MP Namal Rajapaksa (@RajapaksaNamal) said on his visit to #Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's darshan. "It feels good to be in Ayodhya. Myself and my wife, we are very happy to be here, as you know Sri Lanka and India have a very strong and long-lasting… pic.twitter.com/nncuxOmSp5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 9, 2024

