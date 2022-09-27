Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hold a bilateral meeting in Tokyo. The Japanese PM thanked Narendra Modi for attending the state funeral of Shinzo Abe, the former premier of Japan. The Prime Minister will attend the state funeral of Japanese ex-Premier Shinzo Abe who was shot dead on July 8 during an election campaign in the western city of Nara. Kishida visited India for the annual summit in March while Modi visited Japan for the Quad Leaders' Summit in May.

