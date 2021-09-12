National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate students is being held today, Sepetmebr 12, 2021 following COVID-19 protocols. The NEET UG 2021 exam is being condted across varios centres in India. The exam is also being held in Kuwait City and Dubai. Candidates appearing for NEET UG 2021 exam will be provided N-95 mask and sanitiser sachets.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate, NEET UG 2021 Examination being held today across the country following COVID-19 protocols. Candidates will be provided N-95 mask and sanitizer sachets at test centres. pic.twitter.com/5wzpOTXdUs — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) September 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)