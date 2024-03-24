Former Congress MP Naveen Jindal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, March 24. The former Congress leader joined the saffron party a few minutes after he announced his resignation from the Congress party on X, formerly Twitter. Speaking to the media, Naveen Jindal said today is a very important day of his life. "I am proud that I joined the BJP today and I will be able to serve the nation under the leadership of PM Modi. I want to contribute to the 'Viksit Bharat' dream of PM Modi," he said. Naveen Jindal Quits Congress: Former Kurukshetra MP Resigns From Party Ahead of Lok Sabha Poll, Thanks Congress Leadership and Ex-PM Manmohan Singh.

Naveen Jindal Joins BJP

#WATCH | Delhi: Former Congress MP Naveen Jindal joins BJP. He announced his resignation from the Congress party on X, a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/HHo7I4GOgR — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

Today Is a Very Important Day of My Life

#WATCH | Delhi: After joining the BJP, Former Congress MP Naveen Jindal says, "Today is a very important day of my life. I am proud that I joined the BJP today and I will be able to serve the nation under the leadership of PM Modi. I want to contribute to the 'Viksit Bharat'… pic.twitter.com/lzo2zfJNH8 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

