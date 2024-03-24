Congress leader Naveen Jindal on Sunday, March 24, resigned from the party. Naveen Jindal took to X, formerly Twitter to announce his decision. Jindal said that he represented the Congress Party in Parliament as an MP from Kurukshetra for 10 years. The former Kurukshetra MP thanked the party's leadership and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. "Today I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress Party," his tweet on X read. Naveen Jindal Takes Charge as President of Indian Steel Association.

Naveen Jindal Quits Congress

मैंने 10 वर्ष कांग्रेस पार्टी के कुरुक्षेत्र के सांसद के रूप में संसद में प्रतिनिधित्व किया | मैं कांग्रेस नेतृत्व और तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री Dr मनमोहन सिंह जी का धन्यवाद करता हूँ । आज मैं कांग्रेस पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा दे रहा हूं@kharge — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) March 24, 2024

