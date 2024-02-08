A tragic accident occurred on Khopta Koproli road in Uran on Thursday when an electric bus operated by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) lost control and hit six to seven vehicles. One person was killed, and many others were injured in the collision. The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. A video of Navi Mumbai Bus Accident has surfaced on social media. The cause of the accident is not yet clear, but eyewitnesses said the bus was speeding and suddenly went out of control. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The NMMC has expressed its condolences to the victim’s family and assured to provide assistance to the injured. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Murder, Disposing Body in Empty Water Tank in Uran.

