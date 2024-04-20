For the first time, a flamingo was spotted walking on the road in Navi Mumbai. Tragically, several of these beautiful birds died after being hit by vehicles on the service road off Palm Beach road in the early hours of Friday. A 22-year-old cinematographer and bird lover, Hamraj Khurana, was among the first to notice the distressed bird. “We noticed one bird rolling and trying to stand on the service road off Palm Beach at NRI signal and tried to rescue it,” Khurana said. Despite their efforts, the bird collapsed and died. Khurana alerted the NRI police, who moved the bird aside as no other help could be reached at that time. The incident, which occurred around 1.45 am, is being treated as a case of hit-and-run. Khurana believes that the CCTV camera in the vicinity should have recorded the incident. Later, Khurana noticed another flamingo walking on Palm Beach road. “Around four flamingos were walking on the road, and they were not looking in good condition. One of them died in front of me,” he recounted. Former corporator Bharat Jadhav also posted a video showing two dead flamingos in the Seawoods NRI area. Navi Mumbai: Four Flamingos Found Dead Near Nerul Jetty, Activists Blame CIDCO Signboard.

Flamingo Spotted in Navi Mumbai

