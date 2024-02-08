A video of a group of passengers pushing a local train to rescue a man trapped underneath it at Vashi station in Navi Mumbai has gone viral on social media, earning praise for their act of unity and courage. The video, which was captured by a passenger on Wednesday afternoon, shows a large crowd of people gathered near the motorman cabin of a Panvel-bound local train. At the same time, another group can be seen pushing the heavy railway coach to the side, creating a gap for the trapped man to be pulled out. The incident occurred when a man, who was allegedly trespassing on the tracks, got stuck under the wheels of the train. He was later shifted to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Navi Mumbai Bus Accident: One Dead, Several Injured As NMMC Electric Bus Rams Into Vehicles in Uran (Watch Video).

Passengers Push Local Train To Save Trapped Man

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)