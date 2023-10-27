City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), on Friday, October 27, took to social media to announce news about the water supply cut in areas of Navi Mumbai. Taking to X, CIDCO said that a water shutdown has been proposed by Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) due to various maintenance works. The civic body said there will be no water supply to Kalamboli, New Panvel (E and W), Karanjade and Kalundre nodes on Monday, October 30. As per CIDCO's announcement, water supply will be cut from 9 am to 9 pm for a period of 12 hours in the above-mentioned areas. "Water supply will resume with low pressure on 31st October and 1st November." Navi Mumbai Water Cut News: Water Supply To Remain Suspended for 24 Hours Due to Maintainance Works, Know Affected Areas, Dates and Timings Here.

CIDCO Announces Water Cut

