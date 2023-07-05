NCP Working President and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule on Wednesday attacked the rebel MLAs of the party. Addressing a meeting of NCP leaders and MLAs in Mumbai, Sule said, "Disrespect us, but not our father (Sharad Pawar)". She further attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the fight is against the BJP government. "BJP is the most corrupt party in the country," she added. Supriya Sule's statement came after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar sought his uncle and NCP President Sharad Pawar’s "blessings" for his rebellious move as around 30 MLAs attended his first meeting in Mumbai. NCP Split: Ajit Pawar Seeks Sharad Pawar’s Blessings, 30 MLAs Attend Rival NCP Meeting (Watch Video).

BJP Is the Most Corrupt Party in the Country

#WATCH | "Disrespect us, but not our father (Sharad Pawar). This fight is against the BJP government. BJP is the most corrupt party in the country," says NCP Working President Supriya Sule, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/BxrUYpU6WI — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

