NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo Writes to Bihar Chief Secretary Over Mapped and Unmapped Madrasas in State

NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo wrote to Bihar Chief Secretary on Monday, February 19 over mapped and unmapped Madrasas in the State.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 19, 2024 08:28 PM IST

NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo wrote to Bihar Chief Secretary on Monday, February 19 over mapped and unmapped Madrasas in the State. He also sought data of non-muslim children in madrassas in Dilar. Additionally, he asked the Chief Secretary to provide information of non-muslim children who have completed the highest level of qualification in a Madrasa (12) and of children who became Maulvis after completion of the courses. The apex child body also summoned the Bihar Chief secretary over failure to provide satisfactory information about the above. UP Shocker: Minor Chained, Thrashed at Madrassa in Saharanpur Over Poor Academic Performance, Two Arrested After Pic Goes Viral.
NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo Writes to Bihar Chief Secretary: 

Tags:
Bihar news Madrasas NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo Priyank Kanoongo
