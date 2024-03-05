National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma met with President Droupadi Murmu today, March 5 and submitted a report on the Sandeshkhali incident. The report recommends imposing President's Rule in West Bengal in response to the incident. Sharma's meeting with the President highlights the seriousness of the matter and the need for urgent action. Sandeshkhali Violence: ‘Victim Woman Goes Into Hiding Every Night, Husband Forced to Leave Village’, Says Member of Fact-Finding Committee (Watch Video).

NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Meets President Droupadi Murmu

