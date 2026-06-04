Neelkanth Mishra, Prominent Indian Economist, Appointed as Executive Director at World Bank Headquarters in Washington DC

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Neelkanth Mishra, a prominent Indian economist, has been appointed as Executive Director at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington DC, USA. The appointment is for a tenure of three years. Mishra, known for his expertise in economic policy and development finance, will represent India and other member countries at the global financial institution. This prestigious role underscores India’s growing influence in international economic forums. Mishra previously held senior positions in the Indian government and private sector, where he contributed significantly to economic analysis and policy formulation. The appointment has been welcomed by many as recognition of Indian talent on the global stage. Further details regarding his exact responsibilities will be announced in due course. NS Raja Subramani Appointed as India’s Next Chief of Defence Staff.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ANI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 10:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).