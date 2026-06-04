Neelkanth Mishra, Prominent Indian Economist, Appointed as Executive Director at World Bank Headquarters in Washington DC
Neelkanth Mishra has been appointed Executive Director at the World Bank headquarters in Washington DC for a three-year term. The noted economist will represent India and other member countries at the global financial institution. His appointment highlights India’s growing influence in international economic affairs and recognises his contributions to policy and economic analysis.
Neelkanth Mishra, a prominent Indian economist, has been appointed as Executive Director at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington DC, USA. The appointment is for a tenure of three years. Mishra, known for his expertise in economic policy and development finance, will represent India and other member countries at the global financial institution. This prestigious role underscores India’s growing influence in international economic forums. Mishra previously held senior positions in the Indian government and private sector, where he contributed significantly to economic analysis and policy formulation. The appointment has been welcomed by many as recognition of Indian talent on the global stage. Further details regarding his exact responsibilities will be announced in due course. NS Raja Subramani Appointed as India’s Next Chief of Defence Staff.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 10:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).