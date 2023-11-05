India has sent humanitarian aid to the people of Nepal, which includes medical supplies and disaster relief materials. The medical supplies include essential life-saving medicines and protective and surgical items to address emergency medical needs, including wound care. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar shared the photos of the stocked plane on X, formerly Twitter. At least 132 people were killed and over 100 injured as rescuers searched mountain villages after a strong earthquake of 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on Friday. Major Earthquake in Himalayan Region Soon? Experts Warn Against Active Seismic Belt as Magnitude 6.4 Quake Jolts Nepal.

India Delivers Medicines and Relief Material

Providing emergency relief assistance to earthquake affected areas of Nepal. As a first responder, India delivers medicines and relief material. PM @narendramodi’s Neighbourhood First policy in action. pic.twitter.com/FJuErXd5s4 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 5, 2023

