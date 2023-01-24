A man attempted to self-immolate in front of the Nepal Federal Parliament on Tuesday afternoon. The man set himself on fire just when the newly elected Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal walked out of the government building. The person has been identified as Prem Prasad Acharya from Illam District. He was taken to a hospital in Kirtipur for further treatment. Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Hits Nepal, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR.

Man Attempts Self-Immolation:

A person sets himself on fire in front of Nepal’s Federal Parliament The person has been identified as Prem Prasad Acharya from Illam Dist.He’s taken to burn hospital in Kirtipur: DR Mainali, SP of Metropolitan Police Complex Kathmandu to ANI over phone Source: CCTV Screengrab pic.twitter.com/jYpf9vIUQ0 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

