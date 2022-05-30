The Nepal Army on Monday morning physically located the crash site of the plane that went missing with 22 onboard, including four Indians, on Sunday. The crash site has been located in Sanosware, Thasang-2 in Mustang district. A team led by Nepal Police inspector Raj Kumar Tamang reached the crash site by air, ANI reported. “Some of the bodies of the passengers are beyond recognition. Police gathering the remains,” the official said.

Check Tweet:

Nepal plane crash | A team led by Nepal Police inspector Raj Kumar Tamang reaches the crash site by air. “Some of the bodies of the passengers are beyond recognition. Police gathering the remains” the official says. — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

