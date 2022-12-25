Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Sunday has appointed Pushpa Kamal Dahal as new Prime Minister. Nepal President's Office made the announcement that Pushpa Kamal Dahal will be the new Prime Minister of the country. Pushpa Kamal Dahal also known as Prachanda is the Chairman of CPN-Maoist Centre. The President's Office announced that the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-appointed Prime Minister will take place at 4 pm on Monday. Pushpa Kamal Dahal Aka Prachanda Claims To Lead New Government in Nepal; Seeks PM Sher Bahadur Deuba’s Support.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal Appointed as New Prime Minister of Nepal

Nepal President appoints Pushpa Kamal Dahal as the new Prime Minister: Nepal President's Office pic.twitter.com/ZnoWMTaxxb — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

