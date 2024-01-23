Tripura CM Manik Saha paid floral tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary in Agartala on Tuesday, January 23. “We are celebrating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. We are here at a school in the name of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. We have all gathered to participate in the rally organised here”, Saha said while talking to the media. I want to appeal to the people to follow his ideology, he added. When Is Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023? Know Date, History and Significance of the Day To Honour Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Birth Anniversary.

Tripura CM Manik Saha Manik Saha Pays Floral Tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

#WATCH | Tripura CM Manik Saha says "We are celebrating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. We are here at a school in the name of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. We have all gathered to participate in the rally organised here. I want to appeal to the people to… pic.twitter.com/awWdJTFqp1 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

