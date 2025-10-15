A viral video has sparked public outrage after showing Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik’s convoy driving on the wrong side of NH 48 Godhbunder Road to bypass a heavy traffic jam. The footage, shared widely on social media, shows the minister’s vehicles ignoring traffic rules while commuters remained stuck in long queues. Netizens criticised the BJP government, questioning whether the convoy would face any penalties, and highlighting the stark contrast between ordinary citizens and political elites. Comments flooded social media, with one user writing, "If a poor person did this, he’d be fined instantly," while another mocked, "Now they’ll understand the daily traffic of Vasai-Virar." Eknath Shinde Stops Convoy on Seeing Tanker Accident at Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai, Directs Authorities to Prevent Vehicle Skidding Due to Oil Spill (Watch Video).

