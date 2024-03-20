Veteran IAS Officer Bhushan Gagrani has been appointed the new BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner. Bhushan Gagrani's appointment comes days after the Election Commission insisted on removing Iqbal Singh Chahal, who reigned for over three years. Gagrani served as principal secretary and held the post of director general of the information and public relations department (DGIPR). EC Removes BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Other Senior Officials, Say Sources.

New BMC Commissioner

Bhushan Gagrani Appointed As Next BMC Chief

Bhushan Gagrani is the new BMC commissioner pic.twitter.com/ZIqh7tFQ2S — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) March 20, 2024

