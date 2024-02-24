The three criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, will come into effect from July 1, 2024, said a MHA notification on February 24. “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 1 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (46 of 2023), the Central Government hereby appoints the 1st day of July, 2024 as the date on which the provisions of the said Sanhita, except the provisions of the entry relating to section 106(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in the First Schedule, shall come into force,” MHA notification said. President Droupadi Murmu Gives Assent to Three New Criminal Law Bills.

New Criminal Laws To Come Into Effect From July 1

Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 to come into effect from 1st July, 2024. pic.twitter.com/Kw0F3I7A4D — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2024

