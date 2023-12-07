As soon as Congress leader Revanth Reddy took oat as the Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday, December 7, dozens of workers were seen removing the iron barricades in front of the Chief Minister’s office (Pragathi Bhavan) in Hyderabad. Reddy had promised throughout the electoral campaigns leading up to the state's Assembly elections that he would remove the barriers outside the Chief Minister's official office and open it up to the public as soon as he came to power. Revanth Reddy Swearing-In Ceremony: Congress Leader Takes Oath as New Telangana CM (Watch Video).

Iron Barricades Removed From in Front of Chief Minister’s Office in Telangana