New Zealand High Commission in India Clarifies After Deleting SOS Tweet Seeking Youth Congress Help For Oxygen Cylinders, Says 'Our Appeal Has Unfortunately Been Misinterpreted':

We are trying all sources to arrange for oxygen cylinders urgently and our appeal has unfortunately been misinterpreted, for which we are sorry. — NZ in India (@NZinIndia) May 2, 2021

Youth Congress Workers Standing Outside New Zealand High Commission in India:

We have reached New Zealand High Commission with oxygen cylinders. Please open the gates and save a soul on time. #SOSIYC pic.twitter.com/xQYSRSvk0N — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 2, 2021

Tweet by Shashi Tharoor:

Since the relevant tweet has been deleted here is the screenshot I took. #CovidCrisis pic.twitter.com/versQCng6U — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 2, 2021

