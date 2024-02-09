A group of BJP workers allegedly attacked the car of senior journalist Nikhil Wagle in Pune on Friday, breaking its windows and throwing ink on it. A video of the attack on Nikhil Wagle has surfaced on social media. The incident took place after Wagle conducted a program called Nirbhay Bano at Rashtraseva Dal auditorium, which the BJP workers opposed. The mob was apparently angry over Wagle's remark on Bharat Ratna for LK Advani. The police have registered a case of rioting and vandalism against the BJP workers and arrested some of them. Wagle has condemned the attack and said that he will not be intimidated by such acts. He has also demanded strict action against the culprits. Abhishek Ghosalkar Dies: Thousands Attend Shiv Sena UBT Leader’s Funeral in Borivali (See Pics and Video).

Nikhil Wagle's Car Vandalised

Journalist Nikhil Wagle's car was vandalized by BJP while the police were bringing him to the Deccan police station. The vehicle was pelted with stones and ink. #nikhilwagle #bjp #pune #pmmodi #lkadvani #pune #thescoope pic.twitter.com/j7O7jWIywV — The Scoope (@thescoopenews) February 9, 2024

