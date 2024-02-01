NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, on Thursday, February 1 hailed Interim Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and called it "inclusive and progressive". While speaking to the media, Amitabh Kant said that the budget has lot for woman, young people and farmers. "The philosophy of the budget is that when you lift these people above, the whole country grows and progresses. The government believes in saturation... It does not look at caste or creed while implementing schemes", he stated. 'Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai': Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Lauds Interim Union Budget 2024, Calls It Historic Budget (Watch Video).

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant Hails Interim Union Budget 2024:

