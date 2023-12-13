Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh, on Wednesday, December 13, attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Speaking to the media, Giriraj Singh said that Nitish Kumar's end came the day he gave lecture in Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad, insulted women and became the new author of 'Kamasutra'. "That day he lost his reputation, whatever remained of it. Nobody is stopped from taking out a rally, they can do it," he added. The BJP leader also challenged Nitish Kumar to contest election against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi. 'Sex Education' in Bihar Assembly: CM Nitish Kumar 'Explains' How Literacy Among Girls Helps Control Population, Netizens React to Viral Video.

Nitish Kumar Lost His Reputation

#WATCH | Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "His (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's) end came the day he gave lecture in Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad, insulted women and became the new author of 'Kamasutra'. That day he lost his reputation, whatever remained of it. Nobody is stopped… pic.twitter.com/pcTTDbF8Kk — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

