A complaint has been filed with the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Muzaffarpur against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The complaint stems from derogatory remarks reportedly used by Kumar during a recent session in the State Assembly. The matter is scheduled to be heard on November 25. The complaint comes after videos of Kumar's vulgar language in the State Assembly went viral on social media, sparking widespread criticism. Nitish Kumar Apologises, Withdraws His 'Derogatory' Remarks on Population Control After Backlash (Watch Video).

Complaint Filed Against CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar | Complaint lodged at the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Muzaffarpur against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the derogatory language used by him to explain the role of education and the role of women in population control in the State Assembly yesterday. Matter to be… pic.twitter.com/fQ6qYjgBc0 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023

