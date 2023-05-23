The Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday clarified that no Aaadhar Card and no official verified documents (OVD) will be required to exchange Rs 2,000 currency notes. "No need to fill any form is the current instruction to all the branches of Punjab National Bank," PNB officials said. The clarification and statement by PNB came after old forms were circulated online seeking additional personal information for exchanging Rs 2,000 currency notes. The development comes a day after the State Bank of India said that no id or slip will be required for exchanging Rs 2,000 notes. Rs 2000 Currency Notes To Be Withdrawn! RBI Asks Banks Not To Issue Rs 2000 Banknotes With Immediate Effect, Currency Continues To Be Legal Tender.

SBI Issues Clarification on Exchange of Rs 2000 Notes:

No Aaadhar Card, No official verified documents (OVD) required, no need to fill any form is the current instruction to all the branches of Punjab National Bank (PNB): Clarify PNB officials to ANI after old forms circulated online seeking additional personal information for… pic.twitter.com/LX3fRdx8DF — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

